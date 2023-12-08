Nick Cannon gets backlash for alleged ‘Dark Skin vs. Light Skin’ event (photo)

Cannon is being called a hypocrite and exploiter of racial politics
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ DFree

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon is catching a strong backlash from the Black community after his name was attached to the Zeus network’s event in Las Vegas that exploits the issue of colorism

According to a flier that has gone viral on social media, Cannon presented a show on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, that is promoting “Bad vs. Wild: Dark Skin vs. Light Skin.” It appears to be a program that is a combination of Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” and Zeus’ “Baddies.”


There is no such marketing campaign that appears on Zeus’ website nor the Instagram pages of Cannon or Zeus. Neither parties have responded to media inquiries seeking confirmation of this event. The two entities did unveil a trailer for the “Bad vs. Wild: Las Vegas” showcasing a new series that will film its first season live in Las Vegas and Dec. 7 taping featured Sukihana as a musical guest.

YouTube video

According to the Zeus Instagram page, it’s been popping all week in Sin City with the “Bad vs. Wild” taping, punctuated with the performances by  French Montana and GloRilla. 


Thousands of respondents on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have taken issue with the show they claim exacerbates the issue of colorism in the Black community.

