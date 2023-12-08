Nick Cannon gets backlash for alleged ‘Dark Skin vs. Light Skin’ event (photo)

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon is catching a strong backlash from the Black community after his name was attached to the Zeus network’s event in Las Vegas that exploits the issue of colorism

According to a flier that has gone viral on social media, Cannon presented a show on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, that is promoting “Bad vs. Wild: Dark Skin vs. Light Skin.” It appears to be a program that is a combination of Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” and Zeus’ “Baddies.”

Nick Cannon trends after his collaboration with ZUES Network features a Darkskin vs Lightskin competition. Some Fans believe it promotes colorism which is a huge issue in the black community. pic.twitter.com/QxkmAsvn3f — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) December 7, 2023

There is no such marketing campaign that appears on Zeus’ website nor the Instagram pages of Cannon or Zeus. Neither parties have responded to media inquiries seeking confirmation of this event. The two entities did unveil a trailer for the “Bad vs. Wild: Las Vegas” showcasing a new series that will film its first season live in Las Vegas and Dec. 7 taping featured Sukihana as a musical guest.

According to the Zeus Instagram page, it’s been popping all week in Sin City with the “Bad vs. Wild” taping, punctuated with the performances by French Montana and GloRilla.

Thousands of respondents on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, have taken issue with the show they claim exacerbates the issue of colorism in the Black community.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬???? I said a few years ago that Nick Cannon is an agent. He has to be for producing mess such as this. 😲😲😲😲😲 #NickCannon pic.twitter.com/NI1ZBAi1u9 — Talia 'Arieyl' אריאל {Jerusalem}𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 (@InestimableTali) December 7, 2023

The show that Nick Cannon has coming out looks so bad it could only mean one thing… he’s got 3 more babies on the way to support. pic.twitter.com/DhOS5nNjB1 — teatime75 (@teatime75) December 7, 2023

What the hell do you mean “Nick Cannon Presents”????? pic.twitter.com/LKo4c5zXof — Kar (@karlogan_) December 7, 2023

You will never convince me that Nick Cannon is not Diddy Jr. pic.twitter.com/woktB7YYF0 — D’ominic Devereaux (@deeperfectgem) December 7, 2023

Zeus Network is so trash & really an embarrassment to the black community. — em•eye•aye (@BombAssMia) December 7, 2023