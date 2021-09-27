1st preview of Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show (video)

Nick Cannon remains extremely busy, inside and outside the bedroom.

The 40-year-old father of seven already hosts his own iconic show on MTV called “Wild ‘N Out,” is the host of another hit show on primetime TV, “The Masked Singer,” runs a podcast, and is the host of his eponymous morning radio show.

Now, the multi-hyphenate entertainer is set to debut his self-titled daytime talk show, which premieres on Monday, Sept. 27 2021. Check your local listing for times.

The “Nick Cannon” show will be an hour of comedy-driven entertainment and will highlight pop culture, feature celebrity interviews and include musical performances.

“Music is part of me … I’ve been playing instruments since I was 8 years old. I would describe the theme song as welcoming, fun, energetic. I wanted the messaging in the song to be hopeful, optimistic, and every time you hear it makes you feel good,” Canon said, according to Page Six. “My kids were involved with the theme song every step of the way– from its inception all the way to the master… They love it when they hear their voices on it,” he added.

Good friend and comedic actor Kevin Hart will be his very first guest, and the first week will include the panelists from the “The Masked Singer” — Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Early reviews of the show have been harsh. USA Today called it “bumpy” and “hyperactive,” while The Sun claims that fans dismissed it as “boring” and that it will soon be “canceled.”

Take a look at the first preview of the show.