New Orleans rapper DGoldenX has something that other creatives can’t relate to

DGoldenX was a performer for United Masters x Ally Financial Earn Your Masters showcase on March 17. The rapper spoke with rolling out about what he’s learned from United Masters, protecting his masters, and how his sound is different from others.

What have you learned from United Masters?

One of the biggest things that I’ve learned was about branding and budgeting. Before you even get to the branding part, you have to get your budget, credit, and everything else right. We don’t think about ownership when talking to these brands, and that relationship would be a lot better for you.

How do you make sure your masters are protected?

You have to do your homework, and I do my own research. I double-check everything. Even if somebody told me something, I double check it.

How is your sound different from other artists?

I don’t feel like nobody can be me. I’m authentic in my sound. Whenever you listen to my music, you can tell what I’m saying is real because you can’t go through what another man went through.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on all social media platforms @DGoldenX.