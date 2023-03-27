Lamar Jackson demands trade from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson, one of the most exciting and marketable players in the NFL, demanded a trade from the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of March 2023.

The quarterback who was a unanimous winner of the regular season MVP Award for 2019, is accusing the Ravens of not appreciating his value and not negotiating a new contract in good faith. Therefore, the disgruntled Jackson told the team back at the top of March that he wants to seek his fortune elsewhere.

It has been reported ad nauseam that Jackson seeks a fully-guaranteed contract of upwards of $200 million, which would be unprecedented in NFL history, and that the Ravens balk at.

“Let me personally answer your questions in regard to my future plans,” Jackson said in part during a barrage of Twitter posts on Monday, March 27, 2023. “As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting in Phoenix to respond to Jackson.

There, Harbaugh reiterated his love for Jackson and hopes that the contentious negotiations process can be rectified and the two sides can finally reconcile.

“I haven’t seen the tweet,” Harbaugh said in the impromptu press conference, according to NFL.com. “It’s an ongoing process. I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”