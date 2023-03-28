Michael K. Anderson cuts the ribbon on Georgia Tech building named after him

In an emotional program with family. friends, President, Dr Angel Cabrera, trustees and more on March 16, Michael K. Anderson cut the ribbon on the building named after him. This represents the first building on Tech’s campus to be named after a Black Alumni and to our knowledge a Black individual. The building is the newly renovated day-to-day home of Georgia Tech track and field/cross country, which is most appropriate as Mr Anderson is a Hall of Fame, record holding Georgia Tech hurdler. The Anderson Building is located adjacent to McCamish Pavilion, directly across Fowler Street from Georgia Tech’s George C. Griffin Track.

