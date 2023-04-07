New music Friday: Hot Producers Only, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Rae Sremmurd

As the second quarter of 2023 begins new releases continue to roll in. Here’s a look at some of the top new tracks released on April 7. Hot Producers Only is a business duo comprised of Wade B. and Cody Joseph. The two met in college at Georgia Southern University, and are on a mission to ensure producers get all their rights and proper compensation. The duo’s latest single they were involved in is NBA Youngboy‘s “WTF,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Rae Sremmurd released the group’s first album since 2018 with SREMM 4 LIFE. The project is 14 tracks of party and introspective music from hook master Swae Lee and the energetic Slim Jxmmi. It features Young Thug and Future.

Drake stirred some controversy by releasing the single “Search & Rescue.” The song features a sample of Kim Kardashian talking about her divorce from Ye West. Fans also speculated Kardashian is also on the cover art of the single.

Amine and Kaytranada released their first collaboration single “4EVA,” which features Pharrell Williams.

“We want you to dance this summer,” Amine tweeted.

Lil Yachty released the single,”Strike (Holster),” his first release since the experimental album Let’s Start Here.

Daniel Caesar released the 15-track NEVER ENOUGH.