New music Friday: DJ Drama, Chlöe, Tyler, The Creator, Isla George, JJ Hairston

The end of the first quarter of 2023 has arrived, and with it, comes a ton of new music. Here are some of the top new music releases from the week of March 31.

Hip-hop legend DJ Drama leads this week’s releases with I’m Really Like That, a 14-track album that features Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Symba, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeezy, T.I., Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Benny The Butcher, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Trouble and Nipsey Hussle among other artists.

“It’s my first full-length album in like six years,” Drama told rolling out. “I’ve been playing a lot of various roles within hip hop and I’m finally getting back to album mode … I’m humbled to still be in a position to be able to do what I love to do. After having all the success and being in a position where I’m not doing this because I got to, I’m doing it because I want to.”

Another new release is Chlöe’s debut solo project, In Pieces. The project features the likes of Future, Missy Elliott and Chris Brown. Chlöe explores a host of different sounds on the album, from the modern-day toxic lyrical content over 808s to soft-sounding love ballads, one-half of Chloe x Halle showed off her versatility in artistry and production in the album.

Florida rapper Luh Tyler dropped his first mixtape as well with My Vision, a 12-track project that features the likes of BabyTron and NoCap. The 17-year-old first blew up four months ago with the release of the single “Law & Order.”

On the soul side of things, Isla George released “Be Kind To The People” a soulful anthem with an emphasis on humanity.

“It’s not a single it is a movement,” George told rolling out. “I don’t know if it’s the most important thing [I’ll do in my career], but it is the most important thing I’ve done up until now. It is the song that took all of these fractured pieces of me from childhood from everything and now, I’m in alignment. I’ve never been this clear, the channel has never been this clear, the art that’s coming through is clearer than it’s ever been.”

Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y are still building up the material to their anticipated collaboration project with the single “Never Fall Off” featuring T.I.

Sounds of Blackness recently released “#URGONNAWIN.”

JJ Hairston released his new album, BELIEVE AGAIN, VOLUME II.

Tyler, The Creator released a deluxe version of Call Me If You Get Lost called The Estate Sale.

The Alchemist and Larry June also released The Great Escape. The 15-track project features the likes of Action Bronson and Big Sean.