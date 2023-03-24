New music Friday: Sean Garrett, Usher, 6lack, Ciara, FLO

After a slow start in the first quarter of 2023, the music releases poured in this week. Here are some of the most notable releases for the week.

For the first time in almost 20 years, songwriter Sean Garrett, producer Lil Jon and artist Usher collaborated on a track. The song “GLU” is about two lovers being stuck together like glue.

“It is beautiful for us all to be back together,” Garrett told rolling out. “It was just the right timing. This is the first time Lil Jon and I have worked together since ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Goodies.’ We all are very competitive. We are all superheroes in our own right, man. For me, it was just about me going out into the world, and proving myself as a hitmaker, a super producer, and one of the great songwriters [and] producers of this generation. It’s something I really wanted to prove.”

6lack dropped his album, Since I Have A Lover. The 19-track project features Don Toliver and QUIN.

Ciara released “Da Girls,” accompanied by a fun music video that appeared to be filmed at someone’s house. The video cuts to a clip of her putting on the dress that started the conversation from the 2023 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party. She mentions “Mr. Wilson” and how people comment about “goals” when she makes posts.

Victoria Monét released “Smoke,” featuring Lucky Daye, which has strong summer playlist potential. It’s an easygoing song created for listeners to “smoke” to.

Popular girl group FLO released “Fly Girl” featuring Missy Elliott. The track samples Elliott’s “Work It.” The music legend also spices up the track with an on-point rap verse.

Chlöe Bailey released the official visualizer “Body Do” one week ahead of the release of her debut solo album, In Pieces.

Larry June and The Alchemist continued their collaboration with a feature from Big Sean for “Palisades, CA.”

Hit-Boy collaborated with his Grammy Award-winning partner Nas for “The Tide” for another rap verse. The single is a part of his new 21-track album SURF OR DROWN.

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA released SCARING THE H— VOL. 1, a 14-track album that features Redveil.

Quando Rondo released Recovery, a 22-track album that features NBA Youngboy.

Rob49 released “Hate It or Love It,” which features DaBaby.

Lloyd Banks released “101 Razors” featuring Method Man.

BIA released the Timbaland-produced “I’M THAT B—-,” a catchy tune.

IDK released “850 (We On Top” featuring Rich The Kid.