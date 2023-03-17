New music Friday: Sir Will, EST Gee, Doechii, T-Pain, Lil Keed, Drumma Boy

The new releases continue to roll in as spring warms up. Here are some of the top recent releases in music for the week of March 17.

Two weeks ago, West Coast rapper Sir Will teamed up with legendary Memphis producer Drumma Boy for the single “By Any Means.”

“The chemistry was just there, bro,” Will told rolling out of his working relationship with Drumma Boy. “We were just knocking them out. We knocked out three [songs] in one day, and three in the second day.”

EST Gee returned in the midst of his popular run with the 14-track album, MAD. The Louisville, Kentucky, emcee has the perfect blend of the 2000s grit sound with the current pace, flows and song duration time of 2023.

Doechii released “What It Is (Solo Version).” The Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s new single is all about women liking “bad boys,” reminiscent of Destiny Child’s “Soldier.”

T-Pain released the eight-song project, On Top of the Covers, which features eight covers of classic songs.

Lil Keed had his first posthumous album, Keed Talk To ‘Em 2, released. It’s a 20-song project that features Young Thug, his brother Lil Gotit, NAV, Offset, Trippie Redd, Cordae, KayyCyy and Fridayy among other artists.

Leon Thomas released the single “Breaking Point” in a music video that features social media personality Kalani Rodgers as a love interest. Thomas’ singing and songwriting skills make it a must-listen this week for all R&B fans.

Tony Shhnow released the single “ILY/IH8U.” It’s the lead track of his upcoming project LOVESTREAK, which will feature the prolific Charlotte, North Carolina, emcee Mavi.

In a gift for fans of the Wu-Tang Clan, Statik Selektah released “Unpredictable,” which features Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.