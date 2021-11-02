Big Boi, Big Sean, Lil Jon and Lil Tecca to battle it out in next Verzuz

Verzuz continues to climb new heights and is now entering into the gaming arena. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland revealed on Nov. 1, 2021, that the platform will now include a gaming tournament where artists will battle each other. The first head-to-head combat takes place during a livestream on Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT between Lil Jon and Lil Tecca versus Big Boi and Big Sean playing the new Call of Duty: Vanguard video game.

T-Pain will serve as host of the gaming battle as the four players take part in a multi-round Call of Duty tournament. Migos are also on board to turn out the event with their scheduled performance. The winning team will face off against Migos for the title.

“Partnering with VERZUZ to create an unforgettable musical and gameplay experience is the perfect way to introduce Call of Duty: Vanguard to the world,” Tyler Bahl, vice president and head of marketing for Activision told The Associated Press. “It’s going to be an incredible show, and we’re thrilled we can share the excitement with our community.”

