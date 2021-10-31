T-Pain inks live streaming deal with interactive tech company Twitch

T-Pain made another boss move this week and announced that he has entered into a content partnership with Twitch. T-Pain has been using the platform for six years now to interact with his fans and review new music. Twitch is an interactive livestreaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music.

“This partnership means that I have been seen. With so little representation on the service previously, the fact that Twitch came to me means that they actually see our community and understand the value of our contribution to the streaming world,” the Florida entertainer told Complex.

T-Pain kicked off the partnership with a livestream listening party on Oct. 28, on his Twitch channel, twitch.tv/tpain. The event included the premiere of “I’m Cool With That,” a track he produced in collaboration with the Twitch community that will become part of the ”Powered by T-Pain” Soundtrack by Twitch playlist. In addition, under the new partnership, T-Pain will work with Twitch on other content for the platform, including monthly “Post Ya Song” and “Post Ya Beat” reviews from community producers on his channel.

T-Pain has been hosting beat battles and collaborative sessions for several years on Twitch and “I’m Cool With That” is the result of some of those interactions. The new track also was the first song created and released with his community.

“Twitch has always been a creator-centric service, and we are consistently pioneering new ways in which musicians can live off their art. T-Pain is a shining example of a Twitch creator who is leveraging his community to curate his sound and give back — and he is inspiring other creators of all levels to do the same,” Tracy Chan, Twitch VP and head of music also told Complex.

Take a listen to “I’m With That” below.