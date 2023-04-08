Patricia Kayanga is the 1st Black woman to own a US patent for this product

Patricia Kayanga, a millennial innovator, has created a product that led her to become the first African American woman to hold a U.S. patent for disposable underwear made using bamboo. Not only has she created a product that is good for the planet, but she also donates a pair of this eco-friendly underwear to local domestic violence shelters for every pair sold.
Ohhs disposable underwear is seamless and has a tissue-like material similar to baby wipes but dry. Many women use Ohhs as a backup while on vacation or for more comfort during that time of the month. The packaging is made of paper, unlike other feminine products wrapped in plastic.
How has the product helped those in need?
How does it feel to make history by being the first Black woman to own a U.S. patent for disposable underwear?