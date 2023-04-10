Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson party after WR signs with Ravens

The Ravens hope Jackson will be persuaded to rejoin the team now
Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson party after WR signs with Ravens
Odell Beckham Jr. (Photo source: Instagram – @iam_objxiii)

As the Baltimore Ravens’ front office collectively crosses their fingers, estranged quarterback Lamar Jackson and new signee Odell Beckham Jr. linked up for some eats and partying.

The Ravens are hoping that signing OBJ to a one-year, $15 million contract will persuade the disenchanted Jackson to finally agree to sign the franchise tag deal for the fall of 2023.


The deal won’t happen today, to be sure. The two colorful and flamboyant players connected on social media immediately following the signing of OBJ, one of the most talented, albeit injury-prone, receivers in the NFL.

Soon thereafter, the two electric gridiron stars were seen partying it up in South Beach at the iconic LIV nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida.

OBJ also outfitted his son in Ravens memorabilia soon after the deal was announced to the media.

Meanwhile, the Ravens hope to exhale soon by getting Jackson on board for the year.

