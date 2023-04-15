Cardi B shares the performance that was an inspiration to make new music

Her first and only studio album was released in 2018
Cardi B performs in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)

On April 13, 2023, Cardi B performed for the first time in a longtime … in Thailand for the music festival Rolling Loud. The festival weekend is set to bring out other artists such as Chris Brown, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Rubi Rose, and more.

During her performance, multiple fans from Thailand recorded the performance positively commenting on her stage presence and choreography.


The positive feedback from the crowd and fans online inspired Cardi B and reminded her of her calling. There might even be new music on the way.

In a recent Instagram live video following the performance she opened up about the experience.


“I was really scared to come out here but it’s like I’m really grateful to like sell out thousands of thousands of people to come out to see me. I haven’t put out a song in so long and it actually boosted my confidence. It just showed me like b—- you got this s—, put your s— out. I know I have great music hidden in me I just have to put it out. I will put it out I promise that to my fans, but I just want to say thank you so much Thailand because I’m really grateful,” Cardi B shared.

Since 2018, the rapper has yet to release another studio album. At the beginning of April, she celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy where each song on the project is either at a platinum-level status or higher determined by the RIAA.

In the last five years, the rapper has focused mostly on her family and kids. She mentioned in December of 2022, that she gets separation anxiety from her children in an interview she had with XXL. She also mentioned that she felt like the music she was making wasn’t good enough, despite her having two diamond singles.

Now fans are anticipating what’s to come, in hopes that another studio album will eventually be released.

