House of Representatives member names vaccine bill after Nicki Minaj

Rep. George Santos has introduced a new bill after female artist Nicki Minaj.

On April 17, the Minaj Act was introduced with the goal of limiting federal vaccine mandates. The bill would prohibit the federal government from imposing a mandate requiring someone to receive a vaccine that has not been authorized for at least 10 years unless a public health emergency has been declared.

In September 2021, Minaj made headlines after wondering why Met Gala attendees had to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She then went on Twitter claiming that her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelled up after receiving the vaccine.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it and became impotent,” Minaj said. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

Santos is currently facing investigations related to false claims he made and financial misconduct allegations. In a statement about the new bill, Santos said “Medical Freedom is an absolute right.”

“I urge my colleagues to join me in this mission to block tyrannical and draconian measures from being utilized by the federal government,” Santos said.