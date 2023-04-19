Texas Southern becomes the 1st HBCU to win a national cheerleading title

This squad pushed through barriers to take home the winning trophy
Texas Southern becomes the 1st HBCU to win a national cheerleading title
(Photo courtesy of Shontrese Comeaux)

Texas Southern University became the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to win the National cheerleading championship. The national championship took place in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Texas Southern University cheerleading team, known as the “Ocean of Soul,” performed a high-energy routine with stunts, tumbling, and traditional shake and stomp dance elements.

The Ocean of Soul has a long history of excellence in the cheerleading world, having won numerous awards and championships at regional and national competitions. This latest win is a significant achievement not only for the team but also for Texas Southern University and the HBCU community as a whole. After overcoming several obstacles during the pandemic including limited practice time and restrictions on in-person competitions.


TSU’s Head Coach Shontrese Comeaux shared with rolling out how they overcame these obstacles to bring home the big win. “We prepared six months out from the competition and even during competition practice they had games and campus-obligated events. It was hard but the work they put in was well worth it. This team was ready to work and do what it takes to win and it’s only up from here,” Comeaux stated.

