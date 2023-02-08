Raedio and Honda partner for new artist development competition series

Issa Rae‘s music label, Raedio, is partnering with Honda Motor Company to launch a new music competition series, Breaking out. The 16-bar freestyling competition is virtual. Users can either text “HONDA HOT 16” to 310-356-9895 to enter the contest or record themselves freestyling over a selected instrumental and upload it to the designated online platform.

According to the platform, the grand prize winner will get an all-expense paid trip to LA and have a chance to perform live and open up for a surprise artist at The Roxy Theatre. The second and third prize winners will have the opportunity to win a one-on-one meeting with a Raedio executive, studio time with an engineer, Bluetooth audio devices, and cash gift cards.

The partnership will help Honda expand its music programming, which includes the Civic Tour that has provided more than five million fans with exclusive, interactive concert experiences, and Honda Stage’s partnership with Billboard, which brings up-and-coming stars to the stage and provides an inside look at their career story.

Rae started Raedio as a joint venture with Atlantic Records in October 2019. Rae’s experience in the music business has proven fruitful for her mostly female and minority artists, including rapper Baby Tate and singer-songwriter TeaMarrr.