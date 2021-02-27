Lady Leshurr claims Atlantic Records wanted her to diss Nicki Minaj (video)

Nicki Minaj has received her fair share of disses in her career, but British rapper Lady Leshurr is one who has refused to throw stones at the “Anaconda” rapper. Lady Leshurr recently appeared on the “Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million” podcast and revealed that she turned down a deal from Atlantic Records because she wouldn’t throw stones at her fellow MC for no reason.

“The first offer [was]massive, incredible amounts of money. I’ve never seen money like that, $250,000. [I was] offered a record label deal with Atlantic who just kept trying to persuade me to do a diss track to Nicki Minaj. I didn’t know Nicki Minaj then, like personally, we never spoke or anything like that. I knew of her come up, I’ve seen her journey, and I just thought she was amazing.” The Queen’s Speech rapper explained.

Lady Leshurr also addresses female solidarity and that tearing one another down was not a respectable way to come up.

“I’ve never been the type of person to pull another female down that’s doing their thing. Just randomly. That to me is just so cringy. It turns my stomach thinking about it, ’cause some people do do that,” Leshurr added. “I just like to be in my own zone, in my own lane, minding my own business and doing what makes me happy, never trying to pull people down in the process. I felt it in my belly that time and I just knew this is not the right idea. Turned it down.”

The rapper is currently flexing her performance skills on the television competition series “Dancing On Ice,” a British twist of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars.” She also recently dropped her latest video “Fake Flex” from her Astronaut EP.

