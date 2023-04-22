Birth control not only prevents pregnancy, it can help regulate menstrual cycles. There are many options when choosing birth control, from an intravaginal gel called Phexxi to a surgically implanted birth control option.

Dr. Samantha Asho encourages women who are planning their futures to weigh their birth control options, as there are so many to choose from, and several more have become available in recent years.

“Having unprotected sex comes with a responsibility, so taking measures beforehand to prevent pregnancy or disease makes birth control so important, and minimizes unplanned pregnancies,” Dr.Asho shared with rolling out. “Pre-planning for pregnancy … and visiting your OBGYN is vital for women.”

It’s best to consult with your health care provider about which birth control option is best for you. Below are several birth control options that are popular today.