Black University of Florida gymnast sets NCAA record

Trinity Thomas has cemented her spot in sports history. The University of Florida star gymnast tied the NCAA record for most career perfect 10 performances with 28 on April 16.

LEGENDARY 👑 Trinity Thomas finishes her collegiate career with 28 Perfect 10s, tied for first place on the all-time list 🔥 #ThatsaW @gym_trin | @gatorsgym pic.twitter.com/DX2AoLeYCR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

With that feat, Thomas became the first Black gymnast to tie the all-time record, as Jamie Dantzscher of UCLA and Jenny Hansen of Kentucky are the only other two gymnasts with 28 perfect 10 performances. Thomas tied a record that has stood for 20 years, as Dantzscher’s college career ended in 2003.

“I was not focused on that at all,” Thomas told “ESPN” about tying the record. “I was focused on being out here one last time with my team. They mean the world to me. We left it all out here on the floor and I could not be more proud of us.”

Thomas’ final perfect college performance also comes weeks after she suffered a leg injury on March 31.

During championship weekend, a fan also pointed out how Thomas was the last athlete in the arena who stayed to sign fan autographs.