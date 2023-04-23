Is Ashanti back with this former lover?

R&B and soul singer Ashanti had a night on the town in Las Vegas, Nevada, last night and you may not believe who she showed up with and sat next to.

Many were shocked when they saw the former Murder Inc. singer show up to the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia fight last night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her former longtime boyfriend Nelly. The pair sat in the second row at the star-studded attraction. Nelly sat to Ashanti’s left, and next to Nelly was music industry icon Jermaine Dupri.

Will there be an official announcement of the celebrity pair rekindling their romance? We shall see. Rumors have been swirling for some time.

Rumors of the two getting back together go back to December 2022 when they performed their hit song “Body On Me” at the Power 98.3 and 96.1 concert “Under The Mistletoe” in December. This occurred following the messiness that ensued when Irv Gotti revealed details of his long-ago relationship with Ashanti.

Rumors again began to swirl when they were spotted wearing similar chains earlier this year. Attending a high-profile event together will only add fuel to the fire.

Ashanti and Nelly began dating two decades ago and were rumored to be in a relationship for about a decade.

Rolling out will continue to keep you updated on the evolving Black Love story.