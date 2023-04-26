Stay Well Community Health Initiative delivers over 400 COVID-19 vaccinations

The Stay Well Community Health Initiative’s Nationwide Vaccination Day delivered over 400 COVID-19 vaccinations and free health resources to hundreds of people in a single day on Saturday, April, 22.

In recognition of April being National Minority Health Month, the Stay Well Community Health Initiative and the We Can Do This Campaign partnered with seven community-based organizations as part of this nationwide activation focused on providing vaccine equity and access, including:

100 Black Men of America

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Black Nurse Collaborative

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Links, Incorporated

Top Ladies of Distinction

W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA)

Black individuals have historically faced health care inequities, and Black communities continue to have barriers to healthcare access. That is why the Stay Well Community Health Initiative designed specific events to bring health-related resources to Black communities.

Stay Well’s Nationwide Vaccination Day took place in 21 cities across the country in partnership with the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The event had activations in the following cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans and Washington, DC,among others.

Throughout the day on Saturday, hundreds of individuals participated in Stay Well events across 21 cities, with over 400 people getting vaccinated. To learn more about Stay Well and Nationwide Vaccination Day, visit staywellhealthub.com.

About The Stay Well Community Health Initiative

Stay Well events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. Stay Well has partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. These fairs feature panel discussions with local, trusted Black health care professionals on the continued impact of COVID vaccines and emerging variants. For more information, visitstaywellhealthub.com.