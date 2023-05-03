Kountry Wayne has been generating a large amount of buzz among his peers within the entertainment industry as one of comedy’s most notable rising stars. Since his first Facebook post went viral in 2014, Wayne’s career continues to climb, while garnering a loyal fan base. His widely popular digital sketches draw in millions of viewers daily across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, featuring original characters written by Wayne and cameos from a number of celebrities.

How were you able to grow your brand on Facebook?

I stayed original and stayed who I am. I’m a Black man from the South and I think a lot of people relate, so I never switched, I stayed Wayne. Once you got to the top of one mountain, you see everybody else’s mountain. So me focusing and getting to the top of Facebook helped other people see me whether they were on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok. If you don’t know about it, you know somebody who knows about Kountry Wayne, so I stayed organic and true to who I was.

How does being authentic help you in your career?

That’s important because if you’re not you and you mess around and get popular off of a character, something that’s not you, you have to be that for the rest of your life. It takes a lot of stress and energy but when you’re truly you, then it’s so easy and you get to enjoy the process more.

What is the biggest misconception about comedians?

That we’re all funny. Some of us are really serious. We think comedians go around joking all the time, but that’s a clown. There’s a difference between a clown and a comedian. Most comedians who are really fun are really serious behind closed doors.

What are three tips you would give to up-and-coming comedians?

Be yourself, do it for the right reasons, and live.