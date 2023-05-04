Amika Carter talks about the impact of women of color in leadership roles

Amika Carter is the founder of Beya Salon Studios, which leases private spaces to beauty professionals.

A self-described amplifier, Carter expounded on the importance of women of color being in leadership roles.

Why did you select your career?

I love being an entrepreneur and I saw this as an opportunity to directly provide a strategic option and resource for beauty entrepreneurs to run their own businesses.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

The life you want and will have is going to be worth all the effort it will take to build it. Trust the process. You can have anything you are willing to work at. Don’t think small. Dream big, build your brain, and put in the work and the sky is truly the limit.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

It’s important that women of color work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities because when we have a seat at the table, we [foster] inclusion. We prioritize our advancement. We are passionate about our representation on a personal level that others do not only do in theory but actualize in practice. We are motivated to drive results because we recognize when one of us wins, we all win. Opening my first location, I turned a dream into a reality. A goal came to fruition and I made it happen. It showed me I was who I said I was, in action.