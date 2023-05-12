New music Friday: 3LetterzNuk, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, J. Cole

This week’s new music releases come with a splash of beef. Here are a few of the most notable releases in music for the week of May 12.

R&B and hip-hop artist 3LetterzNuk recently released his love song “Chaser.” After the release, Nuk spoke to rolling out about romance, his career and mental health.

Lil Durk released “All My Life,” which features J. Cole. The single has a children’s chorus, and the song’s theme is Durk trying to clean up his image. Durk raps about meeting with the mayor and discouraging kids from doing drugs.

NBA YoungBoy released Richest Opp, a 17-track project with one feature from Ben10. The song “F— The Industry Pt 2” features disses to Drake, J. Cole, Lil Durk and, apparently, Lil Yachty.

Yachty, a former collaborator of the Louisiana rap superstar, responded to YoungBoy on Twitter.

Durk originally planned to release his entire album, Almost Healed, at midnight, which YoungBoy took issue with on Twitter.

“Midnight, it’s up,” Durk tweeted.

“It’s been up,” YoungBoy replied. “You a b—-, n—-. Stay down. ‘You bet not drop.’ B—-, you ain’t gone never troll off a gangster again.”

After releasing the music video with J. Cole, Durk announced the album would be released on May 26. Durk and YoungBoy have had issues for years, as the beef has been highlighted by Never Broke Again’s artist Quando Rondo and Durk’s artist King Von getting into an altercation that resulted in Von’s death in November 2020.

Jorja Smith released the new single “Little Things,” which has the house music vibe reminiscent of her 2018 breakout single “On My Mind.”

Daylan Gideon released his album TALKING LIKE IT’S ME AND YOU, which features Thomas Maggart, Siddiq, TJ Murphy and BassRob. At his album release party in Atlanta on May 11, Gideon said one of the songs was a diss at a clothing store owner in Marietta, Georgia.

Quality Control R&B singer released the single “Spin Again.”

Rah Swish released “Sprinter Van.”

Janelle Monáe released the music video, “Lipstick Lover,” a risqué visual that matches the singer’s risqué rebrand.

Chase B released “Ring Ring” featuring Quavo, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign.

Russ released the CHOMP 2.5 EP.

Baby Tate and Saweetie released the music video for “Hey, Mickey!”

IDK released “Pinot Noir,” which features Saucy Santana and Jucee Froot.