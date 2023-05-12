Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name their son after hip-hop legend

Fans were shocked to learn the baby was named after a member of a New York music group
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, 2022. Since then, the name of their son has been kept a secret from the world for almost an entire year, although it seems as if Rihanna was dropping hints all along.

The official birth certificate was released to the public and it revealed that the new parents named their firstborn after the hip-hop legend and the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.


RZA Athelston Mayers is a combination of the New York artist’s stage name and A$AP Rocky’s middle and last name.

There has yet to be an explanation of why they named him after RZA, but this wouldn’t be the first time Rihanna has shown her admiration for the legendary artist and group.


She was spotted wearing a RZA shirt in 2022 and she also recently rocked a Wu-Tang Clan sweatshirt while out with the family.

As the mother awaits her second baby with A$AP Rocky, it’s clear that music and fashion are on her mind.

While some fans are skeptical about the name, others love how she is shining a light on the legendary hip-hop group.

Some social media users shared their thoughts on Twitter.

