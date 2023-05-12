Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name their son after hip-hop legend

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, 2022. Since then, the name of their son has been kept a secret from the world for almost an entire year, although it seems as if Rihanna was dropping hints all along.

The official birth certificate was released to the public and it revealed that the new parents named their firstborn after the hip-hop legend and the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

RZA Athelston Mayers is a combination of the New York artist’s stage name and A$AP Rocky’s middle and last name.

There has yet to be an explanation of why they named him after RZA, but this wouldn’t be the first time Rihanna has shown her admiration for the legendary artist and group.

She was spotted wearing a RZA shirt in 2022 and she also recently rocked a Wu-Tang Clan sweatshirt while out with the family.

rihanna wearing a rza shirt shes so much better than yall pic.twitter.com/66JTRHmD0T — donna (defeated era) (@grncrck) August 17, 2022

According to Daily Mail, ASAP Rocky & Rihanna name their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. pic.twitter.com/6jVBzylm0t — Lucidfaders (@lucidfaders) May 11, 2023

As the mother awaits her second baby with A$AP Rocky, it’s clear that music and fashion are on her mind.

While some fans are skeptical about the name, others love how she is shining a light on the legendary hip-hop group.

Some social media users shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Rihanna's kid's name is RZA? that's so dope. — RH (@RihYe_) May 10, 2023

Rihanna didn't leave her son with any outs. When he grows up and is not feeling the RZA, he has to fall back on Athelston. I still like the name choice though. 😅 — Chris Hassell (@listwithpoola) May 11, 2023