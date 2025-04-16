LaTocha Scott was crushed Tamika didn’t leave Xscape, too

Former Xscape singer LaTocha Scott feels betrayed by her sister, Tamika, who allegedly refused to have her back when she stormed off from the multiplatinum girl group three years ago.

Scott sat down with famed TV personality NeNe Leakes on her eponymous podcast to discuss a treasure trove of intriguing topics about the group, the music industry, her marriage tumult and, of course, the strife that exists between her and her sister.

LaTocha Scott said she stood up for her sister before

LaTocha Scott said that she was the one who stood up for her sister when Tamika Scott got pregnant back in the day and Xscape members reportedly wanted to kick her out of the group.

“I remember when we were about to do ‘Understanding,’ the song was getting ready to come out, and she had gotten pregnant. And I’ll never forget. They were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to kick her out.’ That bothered me,” LaTocha Scott recalls. “I felt a way, but I couldn’t give up on my sister. You know what I told them? She goes, I go. That could have been my whole career. I wouldn’t have been sitting here.”

LaTocha Scott claims Tamika didn’t support her

Scott continues, saying that sister Tamika did not reciprocate the kind of loyalty to her when she left Xscape in 2022 to pursue a solo gospel career.

“You wouldn’t have been asking me about Xscape. Because that’s the love and the loyalty that I had. So does it hurt to know that? Yes. It’s deep. Very deep.”

The public was able to see the scandal that mushroomed between the sisters on the reality series, Bravo’s “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.” Tamika Scott leveled devastating blows against her sister, accusing LaTocha and her husband, Rocky Bivens, of mismanaging the group and allegedly stealing royalty checks from her.

LaTocha Scott attempts to reconcile with sister

Recently, LaTocha Scott has attempted to reconcile her relationship with Tamika Scott, particularly by belting out the “Residuals” freestyle song that went viral in February 2025.

On the YouTube show, Scott said the siblings have since sat down to talk, but she gave no indication if resentments still simmer beneath the surface.