Duke Alexander Moore is offering creatives the key to financial freedom

Duke Alexander Moore, also known as Duke Tax, is the founder of a membership-based tax service that specializes in helping creatives, influencers and entrepreneurs save money and alleviate stress around taxes. Duke Tax is solving problems for today’s workforce, who have specific needs and require specialized tax services. Moore gained popularity on social media through his creative viral content that is helping change the narrative around personal finance by making it fun and engaging.

How has social media helped build your brand?

I believe without TikTok I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, or it would have been a long journey. TikTok is an amazing platform. It started out for good short content and it’s really good for people who are just starting out where you have other popular platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, that would require you to have some type of presence on there beforehand.

The one thing that can change anyone’s life is going viral and TikTok makes it easy to do that. Statistically, you have a higher chance of going viral on TikTok than any other platform. That’s what it’s all about if you want your life to truly change and your business to change.

What do you think is the key to financial freedom?

Education. You can’t fear getting educated. If you really truly want to be financially free, you have to know the game. You have to know the game of creating wealth. There’s a beginning, middle, and end. How do you want to play it?

I invest so much into consulting, and if someone else didn’t help me with consulting, I believe I would not be here.

I would say the primary [question] is do you truly have to have a love for it? If you’re in it to make money it’s not going to last long. How do you keep that up? If you truly love something and you’re passionate about it and you become an expert, studying what you loved and figuring out how to turn it into an income-producing asset, it’s over with. It’s done. You have to find what you love. You have to find your passion, and you have to stick with it. You have to learn how to educate and become an expert in the field.