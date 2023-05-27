‘Belle Collective’ stars Latrice and Clifton Rogers give marriage tips

Latrice and Clifton Rogers of OWN TV’s “Belle Collective” are a power couple from Jackson, Mississippi who are best known for their entrepreneurial endeavors in the beauty industry and real estate. The two work together running and building Latrice’s Goddess Lengths Virgin Hair Bar. They also plan to buy a city block and build it up.

The reality TV couple shared three tips for those in relationships.

How do you balance your business endeavors, reality TV, and your relationship?

Latrice Rogers: It’s a lot being in a relationship, filming the show, and running a business. It’s hard finding a balance, especially with reality TV and being in a marriage.

Clifton Rogers: Being in a relationship period is hard, without any cameras.

LR: With the camera, it’s amplified ten times more.

CR: That’s true.

LR: We’re still trying to move through the crevices and figure it out. We’re doing it as best as we can. As you can see, we are still surviving and we are still here together, but it’s been challenging. I can’t say that. I think the thing that got us now is because we’re doing the restaurant and just basically trying to buy the block and build the block back up. I think that’s positive and powerful, it overshadows everything. That’s kind of like our main focus and our main baby.

CR: There are going to be ups and downs, it’s a challenge. Anything in life is a challenge. I think strong-minded people will see that the only people that can separate me and my wife are us. When a man and a woman get together and don’t listen to outside interference, they will succeed.

What are three marriage tips you can share with us?

LR: I would say trust each other.

CR: Number one, don’t let people get in your business telling you stuff. Keep other people out of your marriage. If another man comes to say something about my wife, saying I don’t need to be with her, he’s not good for me. I have to get him out of my life, or we’re not going to have a marriage. People that come between me and her, need to be rooted up and moved to the next state, out of Mississippi. Then you’ll have a better marriage. I don’t care if it’s your sister or your mom, if they’re not there for you to tell you how to do better and give encouraging words, they’re not there for you.

LR: I will say you have to have trust within your marriage. Of course, everybody says trust and we know that this is needed but when it comes to reality TV, you have to have those boundaries.

CR: You need faith.

LR: Okay, we’re gonna roll with it. Trust, love, and faith.