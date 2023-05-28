African ‘American Idol’ winner back to singing in NYC subways shares an update

ABC’s “American Idol” Season 18 winner, Samantha Diaz, is reportedly back to singing in subway stations for money. As a profound singer with a powerful voice, fans were shocked to see the Liberian-Latina back where she started.

Diaz posted multiple videos to her page singing in New York City subway stations and holding a box to collect money. In the latest video she posted she sang “Listen,” a popular song by the legendary artist, Beyoncé.

She also shared a multitude of videos singing songs by artists such as Adele, Koryn Hawthorne, Ariana Grande, and even Queen Naija.

With her social profile, it was only a matter of time before people noticed the “American Idol” star might be struggling and began re-posting the videos to their feeds. Her comments were quickly filled with an overflow of people trying to assist her in any way.

On May 27, 2023, in her Instagram story, Diaz expressed her gratitude for the large number of people willing to support her.

“Good morning everyone, I just wanted to say thank you so much. I look so tired, and I am but I just wanted to say thank you so much to everyone for the love and support. I could not believe the number of people that were reaching out to me, people like Timbaland and Lil Durk and stuff like that were reaching out to me just to show their support and see how they can help me. So, many people are reaching out just to show love and make sure that I’m okay and I’m so grateful. If anyone would like to support me, it does not have to be financial. I do have some music on all streaming platforms, if you guys just search my name, Samantha Diaz. I have a song out called ‘Pain Is Power.’ I have a song called ‘Safe N Sound,’ ‘Change,’ ‘Africando,’ and ‘Question.’ So you guys, those are five songs that you can listen to right now to support me and just share my videos and stuff like that.”