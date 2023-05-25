Beyoncé pens touching message to her ‘beloved queen’ Tina Turner

Beyoncé pens touching message to her 'beloved queen' Tina Turner
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Many people reached out to show love and respect for the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner, who passed died at the age of 83 on May 24.

Beyoncé was one of the prominent music artists to share a message about Turner and placed it on her official website with a picture of the two performing together.


“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncè wrote. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the way you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You saw the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

In 2005, Beyoncé performed a tribute to Turner during her Kennedy Center Honors ceremony singing “Proud Mary.”


“I’ll never forget the first time I saw you perform,” Beyoncé said to Turner during the ceremony. “I never in my life saw a woman so powerful, so fearless, so fabulous — and those legs.”

In 2o08, the singers performed a duet of “Proud Mary” at the Grammy Awards, where they both wore silver outfits.

