Black Food Truck Festival CEO Marcus Hammond sees community through cuisine

Food trucks have seen an increase in popularity over the years, and can commonly be found at music festivals and outdoor events during the summer months. But after seeing a lack of diversity in the food festival space in different areas, Marcus Hammond, a purveyor of food and festivals, created the Black Food Truck Festival, which is a family-oriented event featuring many of the most popular food trucks in the Charleston, South Carolina region.
When did you know you wanted to make this festival?
First, you’re the hunter and then you’re the hunted. During the first festival, we had to pitch this idea to get them to come because it’s business, so they want to make sure that people are there who can taste their product and be able to buy food and they’re able to make money and have an economic impact on our business. We look for all these different food trucks who want to be a part of it and I think what draws them in is the name. They hear the name and they’re like, “This sounds like something that people will go to and it sounds like something that we want to be a part of.”
At the first festival we maybe only had seven or eight food trucks, and then after that, you’re the hunted and people know that you have a proven concept. People are going to show up, the music is going to be dope, and everybody is going to be looking good. Now everybody wants to be a part of it. Not only is it an opportunity to make money, but it’s an opportunity to be around your people and market your business.