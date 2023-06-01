Black Food Truck Festival CEO Marcus Hammond sees community through cuisine

Food trucks have seen an increase in popularity over the years, and can commonly be found at music festivals and outdoor events during the summer months. But after seeing a lack of diversity in the food festival space in different areas, Marcus Hammond, a purveyor of food and festivals, created the Black Food Truck Festival, which is a family-oriented event featuring many of the most popular food trucks in the Charleston, South Carolina region.

When did you know you wanted to make this festival?

I live in Charleston, and I was at a food truck festival and it was dope. It was a few years before we actually got ours off the ground. It was well organized and food trucks were everywhere, but there weren’t a lot of people that looked like me. So I looked around and I got bored. They were playing country music, but it was a bunch of stuff culturally that I didn’t rock with. It was at that moment I said, “Man, what if we were able to do this and give it our own vibe and our own flavor?” This was around 2019, and I thought about the Black Food Truck Festival. Fast forward to the pandemic, and the moment I knew that I was going to do it is when I looked up the domain name, and it was still available. I told myself I was going to do this however I can get it done.

How do you get all the food trucks to come out?