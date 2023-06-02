How Reginald Greene became ‘The Super Lawyer’

Reginald Greene is a name most Atlantans hear on every car ride with the radio on a regular basis. Dubbed “The Super Lawyer,” Greene specializes in dealing with cases involving car accidents. At a taping for “Married to Medicine,” Greene briefly spoke to rolling out about his journey to becoming Atlanta’s “super lawyer.”

Why are you here at this mixer and show taping?

I’m here to support another person in my industry. I’m the Super Lawyer, Reginald Greene. I’m one of the top personal injury lawyers in Atlanta. I help clients get the maximum recovery and the most money. A part of getting the maximum recovery is getting the best medical treatment. And Dr. [Damon] Kimes is one of the best out there. So I’m here to support him, what they have going on and his “Married to Medicine” program just to show some love.

You’re a sponsor for tonight’s mixer.



Absolutely.

Why did you support a fellow Black business?

It’s a community effort. Our job is to show love to the community by supporting others doing positive things like I am.

What did that journey look like, becoming “The Super Lawyer”?

The Super Lawyer to me is a journey and a path like you said, because at the end of the day, I help people, but I break it down to the simplest terms.

I help people who have problems, and people going through some of the worst times of their lives. What I do is step in and make sure I can get them everything they’re entitled to under the law, the maximum recovery of their health and the maximum compensation for their pockets.

If someone has a car accident, what should they do before calling you?

The first thing you should do before calling me is call 911, try to secure the scene and make sure that you’re in a safe space. Then, once the police come, make sure they take a report and take pictures. It’s very important for you to exactly understand what happened and how it happened to the best of your ability. But the main thing is to get yourself safe, get the accident reported, and then call me, The Super Lawyer, right away so we can get on the case.