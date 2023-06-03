5 early contenders for 2023 song of the summer

With summer comes the annual conversation among music fans about what the song of the summer will be. As June begins, here are rolling out‘s five early candidates for song of the summer.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boys’ a liar Pt. 2” as well as Coi Leray’s “Players” are honorable mentions.

Lil Yachty “Strike (Holster)”

After his experimental album Let’s Start Here, where Yachty is singing, his new auto-tuned, shaky voice collides with his prior sound of just rapping. The verses on the song also contain flexing lyrics.

The different sound may take a while to catch on to, but once it does, it’s a bouncy, feel-good track.

Latto feat. Cardi B “Put It On Da Floor Again”

Latto’s energy over the beat is infectious and can light up any environment. The “rip me out the plastic, I’ve been acting brand new” opening line is one that catches the attention of any listener.

Young Nudy and 21 Savage “Peaches & Eggplants”

This is the the most explicit song out of the bunch, but Nudy’s sound effects in the hook have landed him another hit. The single features his superstar cousin 21 Savage, who starts his verse with more quotable lines.

Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith “Pound Town 2”

The St. Louis rapper’s breakout single “Pound Town 2” recently received the Queen boost from Nicki Minaj. The eye-opening lyrics have made the tune a viral hit.

FLO and Missy Elliott “Fly Girl”

This feel-good track from the R&B UK girl trio samples and features the legendary Missy Elliott. It’s a women’s empowerment track people can also dance to, and is the only song on this list that doesn’t have profanity in it.