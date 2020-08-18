Barack Obama’s 2020 summer playlist includes Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, more

Barack Obama picked songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Frank Ocean for his 2020 summer playlist.

The former president of the United States took to social media this week to unveil his top tracks for the season, including a number of stars who will be performing at the Democratic National Convention this week.

He wrote: “Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family.

“I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists performing at this week’s @DemConvention.

“As always, it’s a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there’s something in here for everybody—hope you enjoy it.”

Among the performers set for the DNC, Obama named the likes of Common (“Forever Begins”), The Chicks (“Gaslighter”), Billie Eilish (“My Future”) and Billy Porter (“For What It’s Worth”).

Meanwhile, John Legend and Koffee’s collaboration “Don’t Walk Away” makes the list, as does Leon Bridges and Khruangbin song “Texas Sun.”

A number of top 2020 tunes feature on the soundtrack, including Princess Nokia’s “Gemini,” Moses Sumney’s “Rank & File” and Frank Ocean’s “Cayendo.”

The 59-year-old politician also picked some classic tracks, such as Steve Wonder’s hit “Do I Do,” “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Billie Holiday and “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

A number of artists from Obama’s 2019 summer playlist reappeared this year, with Rihanna and Drake returning with “Work,” Anderson .Paak back with “Lockdown,” and Beyoncé down twice with “Savage Remix” alongside Megan Thee Stallion, and with Major Lazor and Shatta Wale on “Already.”

Last summer, Obama and his wife Michelle signed a deal with Spotify and announced a series of podcasts under the Higher Ground Productions banner.

And in July this year, Michelle Obama debuted her series “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on the streaming platform.

Check out the former president’s full summer playlist below.