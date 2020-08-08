Common grateful and gushing over his new ‘queen’ Tiffany Haddish

Common has paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Tiffany Haddish, hailing her a “beautiful person” and more.

The 40-year-old actress declared her love for the 48-year-old musician, claiming it to be the “best relationship” she has ever had, and now the rapper has admitted he is “grateful” to have such a “wonderful woman” in his life.

Appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” he gushed: “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

The Selma actor’s sweet tribute to the Girls Trip star comes after Tiffany declared earlier this week: “I am in a relationship.”

And when asked if it was the musician — whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn Jr — she replied: “Yeah, we’re twins now.”

The couple met on the set of 2019 drama The Kitchen and had been spotted together at Black Lives Matter protests in June.

However, their romance didn’t blossom until the start of the coronavirus pandemic when they started working on a charity project with Bumble.

Things soon started to heat up, as she exclaimed: “Then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f——.”

Tiffany went on to praise her new beau for helping to make her feel confident in herself knowing that somebody truly cares for her.

She gushed: “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

And Common has given his approval of her new look after she took the plunge and decided to shave her head.

She said: “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful. He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.'”