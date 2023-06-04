Papoose surprises Remy Ma with her favorite rapper for her birthday (video)

Remy Ma‘s husband continues to keep the romance alive and well. For Remy Ma’s recent birthday party, Papoose surprised her with an appearance and performance from her favorite rapper, Mase.

“There are only two people you told me in your lifetime were your favorite rappers,” Papoose said. “So, I got one of them here tonight for you.”

Mase came out and sang happy birthday before performing a couple of songs, one of which Remy even got to perform the hook on.

At the party, Ma cleared up that she is not 43, but 35 because the years in prison and the COVID-19 pandemic don’t count, she said according to Vibe.

Another memorable moment for the couple was reciting each other’s favorite verse from their significant other on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards to HipHopDX.

In the re-enactments, Remy Ma said she never saw Papoose act out her favorite verse the way he did on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Papoose walked off in shock when Remy Ma started performing her favorite verse of his because Remy Ma said she has to listen to his music when he’s not around so she won’t “gas” him.