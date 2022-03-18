Mase explains why he’s not playing games with Diddy

After releasing “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha” on March 15, Ma$e finally explained the reason for his lyrical jabs against Diddy.

In the song, Ma$e says “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n—- repping down a Vegas strip with my own Suge. You from Mt. Vernon, n—-, go and rep your own hood, I’m not hating on your billi worth. Right now, I’m only saying what you really work. You ain’t no architect, you just a n—- who know how to market death.”

Many believe those lines were aimed at Diddy, who Ma$e is accusing of exploiting Biggie’s death to his benefit.

On March 17, Ma$e went on Instagram Live to explain the diss aimed at Diddy.

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy that motivates me to say something so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said.

“I’m not going be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not going to be like the yes men around him that see him ruining people’s lives and never tell him he’s wrong,” he said.

Ma$e continued and ultimately said that he’s done with the games that Diddy is playing.

“More people on here would tell me I’m wrong but won’t say anything to him,” Ma$e said. “They’ll judge my beliefs. They’ll judge my Christianity and they’ll say nothing to Puff. They’ll say nothing about ‘[it’s] a concert for Biggie and Biggie own daughter couldn’t get in.’ They’ll say nothing about that, but all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We’re done with your games.”