Rick Ross holds rodeo and concert at his mansion (videos)

The city of Fayetteville in Georgia voted against Rick Ross being able to host his highly-anticipated car show at his mammoth mansion.

So the Maybach Music mogul hosted a rodeo and packed-out concert at his colossal campus about 20 miles south of Atlanta on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The county went ahead and approved permits with special conditions just days before the event went down.

Yes, you read that correctly. Ricky Rozay actually had real bulls and professional cowboys on his estate, then followed that up with a full-fledged concert that featured the likes of Meek Mill and Gucci Mane to the delight of the thousands in attendance.

Wonder what city officials are thinking now?

And by the way, the “Aston Martin Music” boss flaunted his car show.

With his face mostly covered by a black hat and his immaculately manicured beard, Ross thanked the multitude for showing up for his multifaceted extravaganza.

According to “11 Alive,” the county of Fayette approved Rick Ross’s car show permit at his Fayetteville home under certain conditions. He and his crew also had to pay 75 police officers in four different jurisdictions along Old National Highway to handle traffic and provide protection.

