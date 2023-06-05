‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ combines urban life with real horror

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a powerful tale of the Black experience told through the lens of horror. Rolling out spoke with the cast — Laya DeLeon Hayes, Chad Coleman and Denzel Whitaker — of this visionary film ahead of its release in theaters and VOD June 9.

