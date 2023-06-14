Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes tie the knot wearing these Black-owned brands

Slutty Vegan founder and CEO, Pinky Cole and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks founder, Derrick Hayes officially tied the knot on June 10, 2023, at the St. Regis located in Atlanta with 300 guests to witness the event.

Celebrity guests who attended included; Yandy Smith-Harris, Jeezy, Jeannie-Mai Jenkins, AJ Calloway, and more. The special day also consisted of performances from Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Montell Jordan, Doug E. Fresh, The Red Sample, and Richard Shaw Jr.

The couple and their wedding dressed in suits and gowns from Black-owned designers and entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

The bridesmaids wore blush pink satin dresses from the Black-owned brand Fit For A Queen Atlanta, and the groomsmen wore silk tuxedos from Black designer Miguel Wilson Collection.

While Derrick wore a rose pink tuxedo from the Miguel Wilson Collection, Pinky stole the show with her customized wedding gown by Milano Di Rouge.

Pinky later shared that her dress was the first wedding gown designed by Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge.

After their special day, she also revealed on Instagram that her third baby was on the way with a comical photo of the newlyweds on the dance floor at their reception.

The power couple, who first met in 2020, are clearly head over heels in love.