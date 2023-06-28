WEN and Cantu Beauty embolden 50 women

In a powerful collaboration that has entered its fourth year, Women Empowering Nations (WEN) and Cantu Beauty joined forces to cultivate and celebrate female leadership. Through their immersive 10-week program, WEN empowers a new generation of women by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to excel in their chosen fields.

With a shared commitment to uplifting and empowering women, WEN and Cantu Beauty are profoundly impacting the lives of aspiring female leaders, igniting their potential and inspiring them to reach new heights of success.

As their partnership continues to thrive, WEN and Cantu Beauty are remarkable examples of how collaboration and mentorship can transform lives and build a brighter future for women everywhere.

How did the Cantu partnership develop, and what inspired the organizations to collaborate on the global cohort program?

In 2020, amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, our partnership with Cantu Beauty was forged, marking a pivotal moment in our journey. Determined to continue empowering young women globally, we swiftly adapted to the virtual space, birthing the groundbreaking Our World Virtual Summit. Cantu Beauty wholeheartedly embraced this endeavor, generously sponsoring scholarships for deserving students. The partnership with the virtual summit proved fruitful, stretching over several years. To foster sustained engagement, WEN and Cantu Beauty launched the first-ever Girls Leading Our World Global Cohort—a transformative initiative bringing together 50 exceptional young women leaders from six countries.

What goals or objectives does the GLOW Global Cohort program aim to achieve?

The purpose of women empowering nations is to accelerate the path of Black girls to executive leadership. We know the way to executive leadership is built from networks, experiences, and exposure. Our three focus areas include:

– Exposure: we know that exposure expands expectations so that cultural exchange and introspection can take place to allow self-confidence to grow and flourish.

– Networking: they are expanding their network by connecting them with leaders from across the globe, including experts they bring in to train and teach.

– Exposure: exposure to women in leadership expands development opportunities personally and professionally. Executive coaching gives our young women hours of exposure to top leaders.

What advice would you give young Black women aspiring to become change agents in their communities?

Stay grounded in who you are. Take a deep look in the mirror to appreciate the beauty and value within you. Everything you need, you already have. Sometimes it’s just uncovering and tapping that potential. I encourage young women leaders to amplify their voices, stay committed to their passion and purpose, and find an organization, or women in their community that can go on that journey with them.