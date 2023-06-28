KJ Smith and Skyh Black, actors on BET Plus‘ “Sistas,” play the characters, Andrea “Andi” Barnes and Jacobi. Off the screen, the acting duo is also an engaged couple.

After Black recently surprised Smith with a steamy co-ed bachelorette party, the two actors have been setting the standard for couples.

Smith and Black opened up to rolling out on the 2023 BET Awards pink carpet about how they balance their relationship.

How are you contributing to the message of Black love in our community?

KJ Smith: I mean, we have an old-school love with a new-school feel. Like that’s the best way to describe it. Like we’re traditionalists and both of our parents were “till death do [them] part,” so we believe in that. We believe in having fun and allowing each other to be who they are and communicating with each other, and stuff that traditionalists don’t really vibe with. We are artists as well, so there’s that whole component and we love what we do. So it’s like, “Baby go do you.” We learn from each other and we communicate.

Skyh Black: We’re big on communication, and we’re big on expressing feelings. Especially, in men, we think vulnerability is a weakness when vulnerability is a superpower.

KS: It’s very sexy. It is so sexy.

SB: That’s your girl man, that’s supposed to be your PIC. Your partner in crime.

How do you all balance a relationship on camera and off camera?

KS: He’s amazing because he’s my safe space. When I’m on camera being someone else for hours, when I’m in public at these venues, and networking with people; when we go home, it’s me and him. We’re not dressed like this, we are stripped and we love it. All we do is play all day. We thoroughly enjoy each other’s company. It’s just amazing.