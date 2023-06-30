Whose husband wants to become a preacher? Love and Marriage Detroit heats up

What up doe!? So, if you’ve been tuned in to Love & Marriage Detroit, then you know things get a bit spicy for the couples from the very first episode. For Brandon and Kristina, secrets and past deeds are revealed during their anniversary dinner. While, over at the Harris household, Russell is holding on to a secret of his own in the second episode.

Check out this exclusive clip below to find out exactly how livid Kolby becomes after discovering that her husband hasn’t been on the up-an-up.


Tune in to Love & Marriage: Detroit every Saturday at 9/8c only on OWN.

