Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert

Day 1 of the concert series started off with a bang

On June 30, the Essence Festival of Culture began Day 1 of the concert series that included artists of the old and new school.

Lauryn Hill took music fans back in time with an extraordinary performance to celebrate the iconic five-time Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album’s 25th anniversary with surprise guest, Wyclef Jean. Concert-goers enjoyed a performance by hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh which included other premier artists such as Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, and Slick Rick, and special performances by Juvenile and Janelle Monaé. Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, and Ari Lennox also took to the stage with Deon Cole hosting the evening, and DJ Clark Kent keeping the party going all night long.


Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert
Photo by Nagashia Jackson for rolling out
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles