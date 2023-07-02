Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monaé, and Ari Lennox show out on Day 1 of Essence concert

On June 30, the Essence Festival of Culture began Day 1 of the concert series that included artists of the old and new school.

Lauryn Hill took music fans back in time with an extraordinary performance to celebrate the iconic five-time Grammy-winning The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album’s 25th anniversary with surprise guest, Wyclef Jean. Concert-goers enjoyed a performance by hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh which included other premier artists such as Big Daddy Kane, EPMD, KRS-One, and Slick Rick, and special performances by Juvenile and Janelle Monaé. Tobe Nwigwe, Jagged Edge, and Ari Lennox also took to the stage with Deon Cole hosting the evening, and DJ Clark Kent keeping the party going all night long.