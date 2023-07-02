Viral rap duo Flyana Boss perform at Girls United Kickback at Essence Fest

Hailing from Detroit and Dallas, Bobbi Lanea and Folayan Kunerede are a couple of best friends that form a fiery rap duo, called Flyana Boss.

Mostly known for their creative TikTok videos of them running and rapping to their catchy songs, the two performed at the Girls United Kickback during the Essence Festival of Culture on July 1.

Rolling out spoke to the buzzing artists to find out more about their musical inspirations, who they would collaborate with, and what fans need to be listening to.

What are your thoughts on female rap collaborations right now?

Folayan Kunerede: It’s cool. I feel like if there’s ever been a better time, it’s now come up because women are killing it.

Bobbi Lanea: It gives room for such variety. It’s not like we’re just dependent on one female artist to hold it down the way, the way Onika did for a very long time. I think it’s great. We love all female artists. I feel like I listen to female rap way more than I listen to male rap in general, because there are so many voices. We love it.

Who inspires you musically?

FK: OutKast, Missy Elliott, the early 2000s, Destiny’s Child, Beyonce, and Rihanna.

BL: I love old music. I love old R&B. I love Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross. We’re influenced by many generations.

What are some songs on Make It A Double that people can expect to hear?

FK: It’s weird, but we’re trying to make it work. It’s like an A side and a B side. There are only two songs on there. So, everybody listen to everything. One song on there is a very hip-hop-forward song and the other song is a pop-forward song. One song is like praising yourself and getting into your bag. The other song is like, “This boy is trash. I shouldn’t have let him play with me.”

BL: We represent duality in everything that we do.

What would be a dream collaboration for you both?

FK: I want a Nicki feature today. I don’t know I’m feeling it. I want a Nicki feature so badly. I see her and she’s representing right now for all the ladies and she sees when people are going viral.

BL: She’s like really paying attention now and hopping on people’s songs. I second that, I’m going to say, Nicki.