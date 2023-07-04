Day 3 of Essence concert concludes with Salt-N-Pepa, Eve, Megan Thee Stallion

On June 2, the Essence Festival of Culture concluded its three-day concert with some of the best women in hip-hop hosted by Angie Martinez.

Some of the artists showcased were Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Trina, Eve, Remy Ma, Muni Long, Tems, and more who had attendees on the edge of their seats celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Later on, Wizkid also performed on stage including surprise guest and legendary rapper, Lil Wayne.

The concert headliner Megan Thee Stallion gave a “Hot Girl Summer” performance rapping some of her best-hit singles such as “HER,” “Freak Nasty,” “Cash S—,” “Simon Says,” “Big Ole Freak,” “Body,” and “Plan B,” all while showing off her stallion knees by twerking on stage.

The 3x Grammy-award-winning artist also invited some of the other attendees to come on stage to dance with her, including the buzzing rap-duo Flyana Boss.