Gangsta rap pioneer Ice-T performs classic hits on Day 2 of Essence Fest

When discussing 50 years of hip-hop, gangsta rap has to be mentioned, and Ice-T was one of the true pioneers in the music genre. Ice-T influenced many other artists with his lyrics and flow, and he showed that while performing on Day 2 of the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture concert series.

Ice-T has never been the person to show off with a heavy style presence and came on the stage with a black Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt with a gold chain. You can say that he’s always been about the music, and not too much about trying to impress people.

The gangsta rap pioneer performed some of his hit songs including “6 N’ the Mornin,” “Colors,” and “New Jack Hustler.”