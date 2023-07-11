How 2023 XXL Freshman Rob49’s steady success is taking him to new heights

Just a few years into the rap game and Louisiana artist Rob49 is already making a name for himself after being selected a 2023 XXL Freshman along with many other up-and-comers. Rob49 has already collaborated with Lil Baby, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Roddy Ricch. The talented rapper is showing the world that he can hang with some of the best of today’s generation of musical artists.

Rob49 spoke with rolling out about being an XXL Freshman, what inspired him to get into music, fashion, and his latest album.

How did it feel for you to be named a 2023 XXL Freshman?

It felt good, just because I didn’t know that I could really do it. When you’re living in the real world, you don’t ever think you’ll be the one that really gets what you deserve. I was chilling watching television when I found out. They called me and told me, and I’m not going to lie it f—– me up.

What was it about music that made you want to get on stage and in the studio?

I remember I used to always rap at the end of people’s songs. You know when a song is about to end and they have the extra beat at the end, I used to be rhyming on that. One day, my homie was in the studio, and I went in there and tried it, and it was good, so I just kept going.

You have a fashion brand. What inspired you to venture into that industry?

I know I won’t rap forever. I want to think about what I’d be doing if I wasn’t rapping. What are the steps that I would be taking to better myself? I always wanted to create a clothing line. I saw my cousin doing it, and I used to always give him ideas for his stuff. He’d do it and it would go crazy, but the whole time it would be my ideas. Then I decided that I’d do it myself.

You’ve worked with Birdman who is probably one of Louisiana’s most influential rappers. What is some advice that he’s given you?

He only gave me one piece of advice. I took it and it changed me. He told me that you have to either pick to be in the streets or do music. You can’t keep going both ways. You can’t be in the hood all day and still think you can do music. I picked the music and as soon as he told me that, I took off.

What do you want your fans to take away from your music?

I want them to know I’m just being me.