New music Friday: Flau’jae, JT, Quavo, Future, PinkPantheress, J Hus, Coi Leray

In the heat of summer comes new heat over the airwaves. Here are some of the top new music releases for the week of July 14.

Flau’jae released 4 My Fans, a 13-track project that features Go Juney and Skooly.

JT released the single “No Bars.”

Quavo had a feature on Anuel AA and DJ Luian’s “Baby.”

The Migos’ star also released “Turn Yo Clic Up,” which features Future.

Dave East released his Fortune Favors the Bold project, which features Kid Capri, Cordae, Ghostface Killah, Stacy Barthe, Kalyan Arnold, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Jadakiss and Coi Leray.

PinkPantheress released “Turn Your Phone Off,” featuring Destroy Lonely.

J Hus released his Beautiful and Brutal Yard album, which features Drake, Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Villz, Popcaan and Boss Belly.

Zack Bia released his Learn To Fly EP, which features Lil Yachty and JID.

EST Gee and Young Shiners released Shiners Are Forever, which features Lil Jairmy and Lil Baby.

DDG released his album Maybe It’s Me, which features Luh Tyler, NLE Choppa and BIA.

Lil Tjay released 222, which features Summer Walker, The Kid Laroi, Jadakiss, NBA YoungBoy, Polo G and Coco Jones.

Valee and Harry Fraud released “WATERMELON AUTOMOBILE,” which features Saba and Mavi.

Dee-1 released “In My Bible, In My Bag (Remix),” which features Childlike CiCi and Kieran The Light.

Danielle Apicella released “To Italy.”

Coi Leray released “Make My Day,” which features David Guetta.

Blaqbonez released “Like Ice Spice.”